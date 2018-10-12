GFF partners with Ansa McAl to launch ‘Always’ National Women’s Development League

… 216 games to be played from October 27, 2018 to March 2019

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has partnered with distribution giant, Ansa McAl Trading, under their ‘Always’ brand, to launch a National Women’s Football Development League, which is expected to comprise 2016 games to be played across Guyana’s 10 administrative regions from October 27, 2018, to March 2019.

With the GFF investing approximately $10M into hosting the event, it is said that the five-month long tournament will be played in an effort to provide a consistent platform for women to play the ‘beautiful game’ and develop their football skills.

Mentioning that Guyana’s women’s senior national team have achieved more on the international stage than their male counterparts, taking into consideration that only the women’s side were able to play at two CONCACAF tournaments, GFF president Wayne Forde believes the National Women’s Football Development League represents his administration’s commitment to ensure that all female players, regardless of location in Guyana, are given the same opportunity.

Forde told the gathering of sponsors, players, media and other executive members at the SleepIn Hotel, that the GFF is more than pleased to roll-out a programme that will no doubt create an impact on young girls and other women with aspiration to become football players and more importantly, to do so in an environment that will be safe.

“Women’s football is unique in so many ways, because, the football world has discovered that ability to play the game exceptionally well is far-less important to women, but rather, just the opportunity, to have the opportunity to play and to have fair and equal access to the sport and it’s development, means so much more to women and to girls,” said Forde.

The GFF boss also highlighted that “every girl, every woman, who has the desire to play football, must be given an equal opportunit. It’s one of the key mandates of the GFF Executive Committee. This league will create a social messaging platform that we hope will allow us to speak to the issues that affect girls and women; but more importantly, open up new and fresh dialogue that will lead to solution.”

Meanwhile, the tournament’s primary sponsor, Ansa McAl, through its head of the Business Unit Padma Kunjbeharry, said the League represents some of core values of her company and as such, the company is happy to come on board.

“We are happy with Always to be part of this league, as our tagline says, ‘Let’s rewrite the rule’ … It’s great to see that our women are being pushed in sports that are male-dominated or on male-dominated territory,” Kunjbeharry said.

Valerie Garrido-Lowe – Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, who is also the Patron for women’s football in Guyana, believes that the tournament was long overdue; but she’s more than pleased that, as an advocate for women in the hinterland, women are given a fair chance like those on the coastland. The league will also have an impact on the way the game is viewed on the outskirts of the capital.

The minister also noted that her ministry, as usual, will be offering its full support to the GFF to aid in the success of the tournament.

The ladies will play in a 7-a-side format and will open in Region One at Kamaka, Anna Regina Region Two, matches will also be played at the Tucville ground and the Wisburg Secondary School ground in Region 10.

Also kicking off their leg of the league on October 27 will be Central and North Rupununi, Mahdia and Bartica.

Only recently, FIFA launched its first-ever global strategy for women’s football which charts the course for how FIFA will work with confederations and member associations (MAs), clubs, players, the media, fans and other stakeholders to realise the full potential that exists within the women’s game.

FIFA strongly believes that women’s football brings one very important benefit to the many young girls and women involved in the game – empowerment. Encouraging empowerment through football, growing the game, getting more girls involved in it earlier and keeping women in football longer are all key elements of FIFA’s Women’s Football Strategy.

The Women’s Football Division will work closely with MAs around the world via workshops and special initiatives to assist them in bringing together key stakeholders to discuss, develop and implement their respective women’s football strategies and to ensure the greatest impact possible of their efforts to develop and grow the women’s game.