Billions budgetted for constitutional agencies

…House to consider estimates next Thursday

THE National Assembly is expected to consider the 2019 Budget proposals of Constitutional Agencies when it reconvenes next Thursday at the Public Buildings.

According to the National Assembly’s Order Paper, which was released on Thursday, for the 97th Sitting of the National Assembly of the 11TH Parliament, approximately $1.845B has been proposed for the Parliament Office for Current and Capital expenditures for the period ending December 31, 2019. For 2018, $1.739B was proposed.

Approximately $894.2M has been proposed for the Office of the Auditor General while Current and Capital Estimates for the Public and Police Service Commission total $155.5M for the period ending December 2019. For 2018, $844.4M was proposed for the Auditor General’s Office while $158.7M was proposed for the Public and Police Service Commission.

The Teacher Service Commission’s Current and Capital Estimates for 2019 total $113.3M compared to $125.1M proposed in 2018, while $6.368B has been proposed for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) compared to $3.7B proposed in 2018. In 2019, the Elections Commission would be preparing for the National and Regional Elections expected to occur in 2020.

The Supreme Court of Judicature’s Current and Capital Estimates total $2.8B; the Chamber of Director of Public Prosecution’s proposed budget has been set at $219.8M, the Office of the Ombudsman proposed budget has been set at $74.2M; and the Public Service Appellate Tribunal proposed budget at $62.8M. Other constitutional agencies whose proposed budgets will be considered during the Thursday sitting include: the Ethnic Relations Commission ($278.1M), the Judicial Service Commission ($10.02M), the Indigenous People’s Commission ($30.7M), the Human Rights Commission ($47.3M), the Rights of the Child Commission ($47.4M), Women and Gender Equality Commission ($45.2M) and the Public Procurement Commission ($276.7M) for the period ending 2019.

It was in 2015 that the Fiscal Management and Accountability (Amendment) Bill 2015 was passed in the National Assembly to allow for the financial independence of the various constitutional agencies. The consideration of the proposed budgets is in accordance with Section 3B (2) of the Fiscal Management and Accountability (Amendment) Act. It allows constitutional agencies to be given lump sums – a move that was intended to remove ruling politicians from using monies to influence the critical agencies. On Thursday, President David Granger is expected to address the Parliament on areas of national importance. The developing Oil and Gas Industry and the Guyana/Venezuela Border Controversy are among areas the president is likely to cover.

Constitutional Bodies Capital and Current Estimates Parliament Office $1,845,416,000 Office of the Auditor General $894,241,000 Public and Police Service Commission $155,596,000 Teaching Service Commission $113,362,000 Guyana Elections Commission $6,368,100,000 Supreme Court of Judicature $2,801,373,767 Chamber of the Director of Public Prosecution $219,824,000 Office of the Ombudsman $74,223,000 Public Service Appellate Tribunal $62,828,000 Ethnic Relations Commission $278,163,678 Judicial Service Commission $10,020,000 Indigenous People’s Commission $30,743,000 Human Rights Commission $47,378,000 Rights of the Child Commission $47,469,000 Women and Gender Equality Commission $45,292,000 Public Procurement Commission $276,775,000