Windies get Holder, Roach boost ahead of second and final Test

HYDERABAD, India (Reuters) – West Indies, boosted by the return of regular captain Jason Holder and fast bowler Kemar Roach, have a plan for young India opener Prithvi Shaw in the second and final Test in Hyderabad, all-rounder Roston Chase said yesterday.

Eighteen-year-old Shaw smashed a fluent 134 on his Test debut last week, setting the tone for India’s victory by an innings and 272 runs in the series opener in Rajkot.

India’s biggest Test victory came against a West Indies side who sorely missed the injured Holder and Roach, who had gone home following a family bereavement, as the hosts went 1-0 up in the two-match series.

“It’s always good to have the captain back,” Chase, who made a fighting 53 in West Indies’ first innings in Rajkot, told reporters on the eve of the second Test.

“I can’t really say who is playing but it’s really good to have Kemar Roach back. (He’s) a very senior player and brings a lot of experience to the team. It’s good to have both of them back.”

India batted only once in Rajkot, amassing 649 for nine before declaring, and West Indies crumbled under the mountain of runs to lose inside three days.

Denying India a flying start will be crucial to their hopes of levelling the series in Hyderabad and Chase, who bowled 26 overs of off-spin for the lone wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in Rajkot, said his team would be better prepared for Shaw.

“We had a long chat after the first Test and came up with some plans,” the 26-year-old said.

“We discussed how we are looking to bowl at him in the second Test along with some of the other batters. I can’t obviously discuss our plans in the conference. I think we have a better idea of what we are looking to do against him.”

Shaw’s dream debut prompted comparisons with fellow Mumbaikar and Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

India captain Virat Kohli, however, does not want to burden the teenager with such expectations.

“This guy is supremely talented and he has got great ability, as everyone saw,” Kohli told reporters yesterday.

“He is a keen learner, a very sharp guy. We all are very happy for him, but I think we should not compare him to anyone yet or put him in a space where he starts feeling pressure of any kind.”