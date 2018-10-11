UWI student succumbs following Industry accident

A University of the West Indies(UWI) student succumbed to injuries on Wednesday night following an accident earlier in the afternoon on the on the Industry Public Road.

Dead is Shivanan Brazlon, 20, a student of the St Augustine Campus of UWI and whose local address was listed as Lot 384 Seventh Field Cummings Lodge East Coast Demerara.

Reports are that the around 17:45hrs on Wednesday, a car driven by a pilot was proceeding along the roadway at when the young women walked into its path and was struck by the motor car bearing registration PLL 9039.

.

The deceased was taken to the Woodlands Hospital where she died about 23:00 hrs on Wednesday night.