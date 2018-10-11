Spanish incorporated into police training programme

THE administration of the Guyana Police Force has implemented Spanish into the curriculum of police training to prepare young policemen/women to communicate with the Spanish speaking immigrants in Guyana.

The immigrants are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

Acting Force Training Officer, Senior Superintendent Fizal Karimbaksh, and Commandant of the Felix Austin Police College (G/Town), Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus say the administration of the Force sees the programme as useful as the increasing influx of Spanish speaking nationals entering Guyana places members of the Force at a disadvantage at various border locations.

It was noted that with the implementation of this programme, ranks will be in a better position to be able to communicate and deal with matters of various nature as they arise. This will also assist members of the Force to more efficiently and effectively discharge their duties, while delivering quality service to all.

The initiative, which started in July of this year, is being taught by lecturers from Guyana and overseas at all three of the police training colleges, namely: the Felix Austin Police College (Georgetown); the Richard Faikall Police College (Suddie, Essequibo Coast) and the Felix Austin Police College (Adventure, Berbice).

The syllabus, which focusses on the fundamental aspects of the Spanish language, is being taught throughout the duration of the recruit training and it is envisaged that the valedictorian of the next recruit graduation will deliver his/her speech in the foreign language.