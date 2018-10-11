Military Cemetery spruced up

THE Military Cemetery located at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown, was spruced up on Sunday under the watchful eyes of Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, as the Guyana Police Force tries to improve all aspects of its image, according to Press Officer Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan.

Ramlakhan explained that in accordance with the overlapping responsibilities which emanate from a policeman’s requirement to maintain the discipline and keep his surroundings clean, a campaign was organised to also focus on the cleaning and beautifying of the environment.

“The Spruce Up of other locations at Police Headquarters, also spearheaded by the aesthetics officer, who is Second-in-command ‘Operations’ has caught the eyes of many including Police Commissioner Leslie James and other senior officers…. The force wishes for others to emulate Snr. Supt Watts’s efforts in creating safer and healthier working environments,” the PRO said.