Loo Creek man died of broken neck

– autopsy finds

AN autopsy done on Wednesday on the partially nude and battered body of a man found dead at Loo Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, revealed that he died as a result of a broken neck and multiple injuries caused by a vehicular accident.

It was also noted that there was no sign of any sexual activity on the deceased, who was found without pants.

On Monday, Osafu Glasgow, 41, called “Safo” of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara, was identified by his mother after being involved in a fatal accident on Sunday.

His body bore injuries to the head, left arm and leg. Next to the body were pieces of plastic fragments, suspected to be that of a broken vehicle light.

The closest community from where the body was discovered is three miles away. The body was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex and was later transferred to the Wismar Hospital Mortuary.