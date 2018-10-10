Timehri salesman beaten and robbed at Charity

…suspect arrested

A 46-year-old salesman of Timerhri was on Monday night beaten at robbed at Charity on the Essequibo Coast by two men.

The incident occurred on around 21:30 hrs on Monday night and according to information reaching the Guyana Chronicle, the salesman Troy Crawford,was walking along the roadway to a shop in the Charity area when he was attacked.

The man told the police that while he walked along the roadway, he saw a man called “Rabbi” walking on the pavement.

He said the man approached him and started to hit him about his body. He was also beaten by the man who hit him to his forehead with a piece of wood, causing him to fall to the ground.

Another man, whom he identified as a security guard in the area, robbed him of $24,000 which he carried in his right-side pants pocket.Both men then fled the scene.

Crawford made his way to the Charity Police Station and reported the incident.He was then taken to the Charity Oscar Joseph Hospital where he was seen by doctors.

The security guard was later arrested by police.(Indrawattie Natram)