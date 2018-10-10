Thirty-strong team for this weekend’s fourth annual Guyana Fitness Games and Expo

THIRTY athletes, inclusive of an unheralded 15 females from some of the top gyms in Guyana, will test their strength and fitness this weekend when the Guyana Fitness Games hosts its fourth annual Fitness Expo at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The event will commence at 17:30hrs on Saturday with a Cancer Awareness Glow Walk from Genesis Fitness Gym to Cliff Anderson Sport Hall on Homestretch Avenue, followed by a Zumba dance party.

On Sunday athletes will be engaged in the Scaled CrossFit competition from 15:00hrs, RX CrossFit contest at 16:00hrs and the Strong Man competition from 18:00hrs.

At the launch of the event at Genesis Fitness Gym on Monday night, Director of Sport Christopher Jones said the National Sports Commission is pleased to be associated with the event which will help to promote healthy lifestyles among Guyanese. “Guyanese are being encouraged to be part of a gym and to exercise consistently and I must say that Guyana has recently been commended for its work in the health field.”

Meanwhile, Ansa McAl’s Non-alcoholic brand manager Errol Nelson said they are happy to be given the opportunity to be on board and congratulated Guyana Fitness Games for hosting the event yet again.

Jordana Ramsey of Guyana Fitness Games noted that the event has grown tremendously since it started, stating that 2017 Strong Man winner, Donovan Dongo of Suriname, will be back to compete with local athletes. One activity entails pulling one of MACORP’s trucks.

Ramsey pointed out that the proceeds from the Cancer Awareness Walk will go towards the Cancer Institute of Guyana and he thanked the sponsors.

Tickets cost $500 and are available at Fitness Express on Sheriff Street and Genesis Fitness Gym on D’Urban Street.

The event is being sponsored by Ansa McAl under their Icool Water, Lucozade and Mackeson brands, Pollo Tropical, Republic Bank Ltd, MACORP, St Joseph Mercy Hospital, Genesis Fitness Gym and Fitness Express.