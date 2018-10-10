Teens committed to stand trial for rape of 11-year-old girl

Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman on Wednesday committed three teens via paper committal to the High Court for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

Eighteen-year-old Caozuyag Menuy, his 15-year-old brother and their 13 year old friend were jointly charged for the offence. The allegation which read that between October 1 and October 31, 2017 on the East Bank Demerara they engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

The matter was held in camera.They were represented by attorney-at-law Paul Fung-a-Fat.The two older teens are out on $70,000 bail while $40,000 was granted to the 13-year-old during their first appearance.

According to reports, the girl was held against her will by the three boys at a location on the East Bank Demerara during the month of October, 2017.