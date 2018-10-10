GMR&SC’s Ignite secures ExxonMobil sponsorship

EXXONMobil is the latest entity to come on board with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) for the Ignite race meet set for November 10 and 11.

The company handed over sponsorship with exactly one month remaining.

Ignite, which is set to form the basis for the final leg of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) 2018, is expected to feature competition from Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad, USA, Canada and Europe.

The event will be hosted in collaboration with the Department of Tourism within the Ministry of Business.

ExxonMobil’s Nicholas Yearwood made the presentation to GMR&SC’s Sherry Gonsalves at the sponsor’s office on New Market Street

The much-anticipated event is expected to see the culmination of the 2018 season of the CMRC championship for Groups 1-5 as well as the Superstocks and SR3 radicals along with the local classes including the Superstock motorcycles.

Tickets are on sale at the GMR&SC office on Thomas Lands at a cost of $2 500, children $1 000.

Other sponsors for the event include GBTI, B.M. Soat, Noble House Seafoods, STAG Beer, Air Services Limited, GUYOIL, Palm Court, Hand-in-Hand, Ramada Hotel, Survival Supermarket, Club 704, Sheriff Security, EC Investments, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machinery, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Choke Gas Station, Japarts, R. Kissoon Contracting, E Networks, Miracle Opticle, Bikers’ Bar, Samaroo Investments, Innovations America and SuperBet, Agriparts and KGM Security Service