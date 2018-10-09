Three-man team probing GECOM employment practices

THE Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) said its investigation into employment practices at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is moving apace even as the body continues its efforts to engage national stakeholders across the country.

In a release, ERC said currently, the commission is in the process of investigating employment practices at GECOM. It said a special investigative team was established following a complaint lodged by the three GECOM Commissioners appointed by the opposition.

The team is headed by Retired Justice, Stanley Moore and includes Human Resources Consultant, Jairam Petam and former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lloyd Smith. The three-man team was given a period of three weeks for the completion of the investigation and submission of a report. However, during the process, they requested an extension which has been granted. The ERC will provide further details as they become available.

The commissioners: Robeson Benn, Bibi Shadick and Sase Gunraj had had contended recently that 90 per cent of GECOM’s workforce is made up of Afro Guyanese, but later said that it was the management of GECOM that is dominated by Afro-Guyanese. In a letter to the ERC Chairman, Reverend Oswald Smith, the commissioners had called for an investigation to be launched into the employment practices at the Elections Commission, and the decision of the GECOM Chairman Justice (ret’d) James Patterson, to use his casting vote to appoint Roxanne Myers to the post of Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO) over Vishnu Persaud – the former DCEO.

Recently, ERC Commissioners met with senior officials of the Guyana Defence Force, the Police and the Guyana Fire and Prison Services. Councillors of the Regional Democratic Councils of Regions Two, Three, Five and 10 were also visited by the ERC at their respective offices at Anna Regina, Essequibo, West Demerara, Fort Wellington, West Coast Berbice and McKenzie, Linden.

In a release, the ERC said meaningful discussions on the promotion of harmony, unity and good relations were held and agreements reached for collaboration on this national venture. Related suggestions were also offered for the ERC’s consideration in delivering its mandate. Similar meetings are planned for other Regions this month.

The ERC said it has already met with President David Granger; Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo; representatives from the ten constituencies from which it is constituted; some diplomatic missions and the Private Sector Commission.