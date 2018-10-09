Educators get training in disaster risk management

THE Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Presidential Agency of International Cooperation of Colombia (APC Colombia) has commenced a rigorous training programme to equip educators with best practices in Disaster Risk Management.

The goal of the training is to help create safer schools. The five-day training programme, which commenced on Monday at Herdmanston Lodge, will see the transfer of knowledge in Risk Management and School Safety. Acting Deputy Chief Education Officer – Admin, Marcia Paddy, in declaring the programme opened, explained that the training stemmed from a visit to Colombia by two representatives from the Education Ministry and EPA in May, 2018. During that visit they acquired experience in disaster risk management in schools.

“This was with the understanding that Guyana will do its part in implementing a process that will result in safer and greener educational facilities, that the education sector will work towards the continued reduction of risk at schools and establish an ideal, yet adaptable approach to risk management at the school level,” Paddy explained to the head-teachers and teachers present.

Noting that the Education Ministry is cognisant of the importance of Risk Management and School Safety, the acting deputy chief education officer (admin) said there is a move to create enabling environments through the establishment of standards and policies, in addition to the formulation of School Disaster Management Plan/Guideline.

“The purpose of this is to guide school managers, administrators, teachers and students in designing a school-specific disaster management plan that suits the needs of individual schools in terms of preparedness, response and recovery,” Paddy explained.

Focus is also being placed on risk reduction and resilience education. “This is the concept and practice of reducing disaster risks through systematic efforts to analyse and manage the casual factors of disasters, including reduced exposure to hazards, lessened vulnerability of people and property, wise management of land and the environment and improved preparedness for adverse events,” she further explained. The Education Ministry’s plan for school safety will guide the Ministry’s Safe School Programme.

Director General (ag) of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, in pointing to the fact that in Guyana children are enrolled in the school system at early ages and spend at least six (6) hours in school, said it is important for adequate measures to be in place in the event of an accident, incident or a disaster.

“The goal of safe schools is to create safe, secure, protective and green educational institutions from nursery to territory levels including both private and public schools through the development of simple, applicable and adaptable tools. Equally important is the equipping of the personnel to prepare themselves to protect those in their charge,” he told those present.

Like the Education Ministry, the CDC is aware of the needs that exist, and has been coordinating disaster risk management at all levels of society. The commission has collaborated with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and Education Ministry to launch a Model Safe School Programme using the Safety Assessment Tool and the Green Assessment Tool.

“In 2012 and 2017, the commission retrofitted the Arapaima Primary School, Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo and the Fort Ordnance Primary School in the East Berbice-Corentyne Region respectively, as emergency shelters. For example, the Fort Ordnance Primary School is now equipped with a concrete bridge to allow the delivery of relief supplies directly to the building, bath facilities, ramps and handrails to improve the accessibility for persons living with disabilities, a newly constructed kitchen and feeding area, as well as, cooking utensils,” the Director General (ag) further pointed out.

Added to that, he said in 2017, the CDC, with financial support from the United Nations Education, Science and Culture Organisation (UNESCO), implemented a Youth Engagement for Community Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) project at St. Ignatius Secondary School, Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo, St. Cuthbert’s Secondary School in Demerara-Mahaica and Vryman’s Erven Secondary School in the East Berbice-Corentyne Region. The project was designed towards promoting disaster risk management awareness among youths while ensuring their active involvement in building community resilience.

Secretary General of the Guyana Red Cross, Dorothy Fraser said the society has a range of programmes being implemented through local, regional and international support aimed at educating children on safety measures including first aid. She believes that senior students and teachers should not only be trained in risk management but first aid as well. Fraser also made a pitch for Guyana to establish Red Cross youth groups in schools, as is the case in other Caribbean countries, saying that it resulted in increased avoidance of risks within schools.

Coordinator of the Risk Management Unit within the Secretariat of the Ministry of Education – Colombia, Miguel Ochoa and his team – Juan Rodrigues, Secretary of Education – Good Smart (Columbia); and Professor Adriana Gil, Faulty of Medicine, University of Antioquia, Columbia, will be facilitating the training. EPA Executive Director, Vincent Adams was among the other officials present at the forum.