VYC taking STEM to youths

THE Volunteer Youth Corps (VYC) will be taking its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Programme to young people, in an effort to boost their capacities.

The VYC held its opening ceremony for partners, students and teachers on Monday October 1, 2018 at Regency Suites, where over 200 students were in attendance along with teachers and special invitees. They were given information in accordance to the STEM programme and its future upcoming plans, a release from the group said.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Volunteer of VYC, Ms. Goldie Scott, explained that since 2012, VYC has been implementing its After-School Interactive Math and Science Programme through financial support from ExxonMobil and approval from the Ministry of Education.

She also highlighted the annual events of the VYC, in conjunction with its after-school programme, the release noted.

Senior Director, Public & Government Affairs at ExxonMobil Guyana, Deedra Moe shared: “It is exciting to be a part of this initiative, and ExxonMobil Guyana is committed to the development of youth in the areas of STEM education, and is very pleased with the good work being done by the Volunteer Youth Corps.

“We see the positive impacts that these classes have on the volumes of youth that participate and we are excited to see more,” she affirmed.

Students were also informed about the VYC’s STEM Academy, a programme for youth desirous of undertaking future careers in the Engineering and Science fields. Here, students between the ages of 15-19 can enrol in the academy to pursue full-time Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) classes at affordable rates in Physics, Mathematics, Technical Drawing, Integrated Science, Human and Social Biology, English A, Information Technology, Robotics and Career Guidance, the release added.