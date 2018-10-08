Two more NOC escapees recaptured

– nabbed at Supenaam with stolen items

TWO inmates who had escaped from the New Opportunity Corps (NOC), Onderneeming, Region Two, were recaptured by ‘G’ Division police at Supenaam on Sunday morning.

The two were nabbed during a police search in the area. The duo had in their possession 1hp laptop; two yellow metal chains; four yellow metal rings; one bluetooth box; and one external hard drive and one silver knife. The items recovered are suspected to have been stolen from a doctor at Suddie Public Hospital.

Doctor Shivanie Totaram’s apartment was broken into around 23:00hrs on October 4.

The students escaped from the NOC between September 27 and 29. Thus far, 10 of the 13 students who escaped have been recaptured. The police in ‘G’ Division are continuing their search for the other three students.