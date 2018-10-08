Police recover boat, engine in Waini River piracy attack

THE police have retrieved the boat and engine, as they continue their investigation into a piracy attack on eight Guyanese fishermen, by a gang of six suspected Venezuelans on Thursday afternoon in the Waini River.

The attack reportedly occurred in the vicinity of an area called “Crabdog”, which is close to the Guyana – Venezuela border on the Guyana side.

The vessel, which was captained by Julian Marks, 40, of Dartmouth Village Essequibo Coast, had a crew of seven men.

Reports indicate that the captain and crew were about to drop their seines when they were ambushed by six, Spanish speaking men, who arrived in wooden “balahoo” powered by a 75hp outboard engine.

The robbers, who were armed with shotguns, rifles and pistols when they confronted the fishermen, ordered them to jump into the river. Fearful for their lives, the fishermen complied. The bandits then took possession of the wooden boat, which was powered by a 40hp Yamaha engine, along with foodstuff and other items.

The Spanish-speaking men before escaping in the direction of Venezuela, cut off a smaller boat that was tied to the fishermen’s vessel, and this was used by the Guyanese to pull themselves to safety and until they were rescued by a passing vessel.