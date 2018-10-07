Tourists flock Guyana

– tourism sector records highest growth in Caribbean for first half of 2018

GUYANA has recorded the highest growth in the tourism sector in the Caribbean region during the first half of 2018.

This development came to the fore during the wrap-up session of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) held in The Bahamas on October 1-5.

CTO Secretary-General Hugh Riley in a live broadcast on Friday said that of the 22 reporting destinations around the Caribbean region, 13 registered increases in growth during the first half of 2018, ranging from 1.7 per cent to 18.35 per cent.

Seven countries, he said, recorded decreases, largely tied to the hurricane season.

Riley then said that the top performing destination during the first half of 2018 was Guyana, noting that the South American, English-speaking state recorded 18.3 per cent growth, followed by Belize with 17.1 per cent and The Cayman islands with 15.9 per cent.

Arrivals from Europe also increased this year, although marginally, with three million visitors coming to the Caribbean within the first half of 2018.

Riley said Guyana, which recorded a 9.3 per cent growth, came in second in arrivals behind Belize which saw a 24.3 per cent growth in European tourist arrivals.

He said the results substantiate the regional messaging of the openness of the destinations for business and the confidence in destinations to deliver quality experiences.

The performance of key source markets varies considerably, with some destinations recording “strong growth” while others registered declines.

Riley said tourism over the past year has been a tale of two situations. “On one hand, we had robust growth in countries that were affected by last year’s hurricanes and, on the other, we have seen dramatic decreases in arrivals in those hit by the hurricanes although performances of those countries are steadily improving,” he said.

Former US President Bill Clinton, in a recorded message to the conference, noted the critical role travel and tourism play in the region. He said the sector accounts for more than 15 per cent of GDP in the region and in many countries the number is much higher.

He said the CTO is working with the Bill Clinton Foundation and other partners to showcase the region’s extraordinary culture and diversity, as well as arts and food.

The CTO’s leadership was on full display in The Bahamas. Riley said the body brought together experts to craft insights to determine how a lasting, sustainable tourism sector “can be built that will benefit every individual, every community, every country in this region”.

Guyana’s tourism sector has been evolving over the years, with visitors to the region exploring the country’s eco-tourism initiatives. At a recent media breakfast organised by the Guyana Tourism Authority, there were calls for more coordination and higher emphasis to be placed on the sector, as many noted the impact the sector has made on the economy over the years.