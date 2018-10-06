Three charged in seawall cocaine bust

THREE men, who were busted by CANU ranks with a quantity of cocaine, appeared on Friday before a city Magistrate where they were charged.

56-year-old Aundre Singh, 65-year-old Clifford Gouveia and 38-year-old Oneil Charan, appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore and denied the charges which stated that on October 3,2018 at the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the Kitty seawall, between Pere Street and Queen Street, the trio allegedly had 5.582 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking .

CANU Prosecutor, Konyo Standiford, objected to bail on all charges. She told the Court that the three men were under surveillance for a while and provided statements to CANU investigators after they were nabbed with the cocaine during a handover.

However, Aundre Singh was slapped with three separate charges which allege that on October 3, 2018 at his home, at 779 Section B Block X Diamond Housing Scheme, he had 6.6 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

It was further alleged that on the same day, at the same location, Singh had one Taurus revolver with matching ammunition and one pistol with matching ammunition without being a licenced firearm holder at the time.

According to the facts, a search was carried out on the home of Singh by CANU ranks and a further 6.6 grams of suspected cocaine, a large quantity of cash and the two above mentioned un-licenced weapons and ammunition were unearthed.

Singh was represented by Attorney Latchmie Rahamat, who told the court that her client was not found with any cocaine in his possession and in relation to the gun and ammunition charge, she added that her client is not the only occupant of the address mentioned in the charge and as such, she made an application for bail.

Charan who resides at Lot 47 Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, was represented by Attorney Bernard DaSilva, who also made an application for bail.

According to the facts presented by CANU, Singh, along with passenger Charan, was the driver of a white Premio PSS8977 along the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of the Kitty seawall, whilst Gouveia was the driver of PLL5213 along the same road behind Singh’s car when CANU ranks intercepted the transfer of a box containing five suspected bricks of cocaine and beauty soaps between the said cars.

However bail was refused by Magistrate Azore and the trio was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to October 17, 2018.