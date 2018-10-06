Licensed to carry

– gov’t issues 139 gun licences to 12 Indigenous communities

– move comes after gun amnesty programme

THE Guyana Government, in an unprecedented move, on Friday issued 139 gun licenses to as many residents of a total of 12 Indigenous communities in the Upper Mazaruni.

The gesture is in keeping with a promise made by the government to the residents of Paruima, Waramadong, Kamarang/ Warawalker, Kako, Quebenang, Hawalla, Phillipai, Wayalayeag, Chinoweing, Way Creek, Ominaik and Imbaimadai that should they turn in their illegal weapons during the ‘gun amnesty’ of late 2015, they would be assisted in acquiring arms and ammunition the legal way.

According to officials of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, while residents of other Indigenous communities across the country did hand in illegal weapons during the period, it was the communities in the Upper Mazaruni who had the largest turnover of illegal arms and ammunition, numbering more than 200.

It was, however, pointed out during the process that not everyone who turned in their weapons during the amnesty period were given licence to bear arms and ammunition, as it was found during the background checks that they were not authorised to do so.

The government facilitated the purchasing of the weapons, and also wrote to the Commissioner-General of the Guyana Revenue Authority asking for a waiver on the taxes on the guns.

The residents reportedly paid more than half the price they would have originally been asked to pay for the shotguns which were issued to them, had government just granted them approval to bear arms and ammunition.

Some of the persons who handed in their weapons back in 2015 were reissued them on Friday, but with the necessary legal documents to carry them. Those weapons were found to be serviceable at the time they were handed in, and as such they were serviced and handed back to their owners.

Minister of Public Affairs Dawn Hasting told the gathering of close to four hundred persons on Friday that she was asked by President David Granger to remind them that it was while he was at the very Kamarang Community Centre Ground that residents there called on the government to have a gun amnesty, as they felt that there were too many illegal arms and ammunitions in the hinterland locations.

“He says to wish you well, and to use your arms for your livelihood; not for anything else,” she said, adding:

“He says to tell you not to point your weapons at your neighbours, but to use them for the sole purpose of providing for your families and the protection of your farms. So that is his message for you.”

The minister also reminded the residents that they could have been jailed for being holders of illegal arms, but that the government has taken a decision to give them that second chance.

RESTORE LAW AND ORDER

Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs Sydney Allicock, in his address, pointed out that the amnesty period for illegal weapons and ammunition was a move by the government to restore law and order, as it allowed for better planning for communities, regions and the country at large.

He said that it was the government’s intention to have the licences delivered to the residents during the Heritage Month celebrations, but it was not possible given the technicalities and consultations with the other stakeholders, who had a part to play in the process.

Another setback, the minister said, was having to deal with those persons who were not registered and had to have the necessary source documents, such as birth certificates in some instances.

He then called on those residents who are now legally qualified to carry arms and ammunition to be responsible in the use of their weapons, and ensure that there is proper storage and safeguarding of same in keeping with the conditions under which they were issued.

Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan said he was pleased to be part of the process to be delivering on yet another promise of the Coalition government; that he is partly to be blamed for the inconvenience Upper Mazaruni residents suffered when they had to turn in their weapons, but that it had to be done, as the government was also attempting to regularise the process of determining the amount of arms in the hinterland.

He, however, cautioned that it is expected of them to exercise the best of care and caution in the use of their firearms.

“I am urging, as security minister, that you appreciate that having a firearm under the laws of Guyana and also under the practices of good safekeeping and use of firearm makes it especially challenging; you must not feel, like some people who I know, when they have a firearm they put it down on the table with a bottle of rum and they start show off.

“No, no, no! You have to be responsible and disciplined; the person with it becomes more responsible to the community.

“If I start getting complaints that the people who have the licences and approval misbehaving silly and stupidly, I am going to revoke it; I am going to take it away.”

CARE AND ACCOUNTABILITY

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Paul Williams, who was also present at the event on Friday, echoed the call by the minister that residents should ensure proper care and accountability for the weapons.

“Those firearms were ballistics-tested,” he said, “and if there is any aspect of its use, or the turning up at a crime scene, the licence holder will have to answer.”

He also told them that there is no need to share or borrow rounds, and that they must safeguard their cartridges when going hunting, as persons can steal them and plant them at crime scenes.

He said that in the same way the Force had no quarrel with them when they carried illegal weapons, now that they are licensed holders, it does not expect to have to be dealing with any misuse of the weapons.