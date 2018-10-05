Sixteen more matches on today

SIXTEEN more matches are on today as COURTS Pee Wee football tournament gets going at the Ministry of Education ground.

The tournament, which is also being sponsored by Banks DIH, through its Malta Supreme and Rainforest Waters brand, is into match day two.

In the first game, Sophia will play Mae’s on pitch one with St Stephen’s and Winfer Gardens playing on pitch two. Both games are set for 12:30hrs.

At 13:10hrs South Ruimveldt will play F.E. Pollard while on the second pitch St Pius face Redeemer. Marian Academy and Clonbrook clash on pitch one from 13:50hrs while West Ruimveldt and BV battle on pitch two.

Victoria and Enterprise are set to clash from 14:30hrs on pitch one with Tucville versus Den Amstel on the adjacent pitch. Mocha Arcadia and J.E. Burnham will meet at 15:10hrs along with Timehri and Ann’s Grove on pitch two.

Grove and Colaaco contest from 15:50hrs along with St Ambrose and Parfaite Harmonie on pitch two.

Goed Fortuin and Soesdyke meet from 16:30hrs along with Smith Memorial and Plaisance Orphanage on the opposing pitch.

St Agnes and Craig close off the afternoon along with North Georgetown against St Margaret’s.