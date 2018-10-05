Region Five honours retired educators

THE Department of Education Region Five, Mahaica-Berbice, on Thursday honoured five retired educators.

This activity coincides with the celebration of World Teacher’s Day observed on October 5. The purpose was to show appreciation to those educators who have made significant contributions in the Mahaica-Berbice Region and would have retired during the period 2013-2018.

The Regional Education Officer (ag), Mrs. Sherry Grant-White, thanked the attendees for their services rendered and encouraged them to continue to render their services in their respective communities. She also made reference of the retirees now enjoying the services of those learners they would have imparted values, morals, knowledge and skills.

This is often evident when they transact business at various entities. Among those who were present are: Retired Assistant Chief Education Officer (Secondary), Mrs. Leslyn Edwards-Charles, Retired Education Officer 11, Ms. Marlyn Sears and retired headteachers and teachers. The activity was co-ordinated by Mr. Wainwright McIntosh, Education Officer attached to the Special Education Needs Unit and chaired by Mr. Sheldon Grenville, Education Officer.