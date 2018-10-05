President, PSC promise to work together

OFFICIALS of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) expressed their commitment to working closely with government for the greater good of the nation.

This was noted by the PSC in a release after its executive met with President David Granger at State House on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

According to the PSC, the President responded with similar sentiments saying that he would seek to encourage this collaboration among the members of Cabinet and government agencies. “The Private Sector Commission pointed to its good relationships with the Ministers of Finance, Business and Foreign Affairs, in particular, and said that it looked forward to similar cooperation with the rest of the Cabinet,” the PSC said.

It noted that other matters discussed during the meeting included the participation of the Private Sector Commission in the development of the Green State Development Strategy where it has representatives on all seven thematic groups and the inclusion of PSC representatives on government boards and bodies across the country.

The body also expressed the view that, in keeping with the Government’s thrust for localised development, members of private sector organisations in the communities should be part of the governance and regulatory systems in their communities. “This idea found favour with the President,” the PSC said.

According to the PSC , both sides expressed the view that their encounter augured well for the forging of links between government and the private sector.