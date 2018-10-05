Guyana to host Antilles 3X3 U-18 Basketball championship

… Male, Female teams to clash October 19-21

THE Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) announced yesterday that they will host the Antilles 3X3 Basketball Championship, from October 19 to 21 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

According to the GABF, seven countries will join hosts Guyana in the tournament that will see each country feature both male and female teams.

Aruba, Barbados, Dominica, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique and St Lucia are set to compete in the male championship, while Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique and St. Lucia are down to compete in the female category.

The Guyana U-18 3X3 Male team will be represented by Akeem Crandon, Andrew Johnson, Nigel Bowen, Shamar France and coordinator Mark Agard and the Female Team will be represented by Annalisa Barclay, Saffiya Greene, Lydia Roberts and Roschelle Campbell, with Troy Greene as coordinator.

The U-18, Antilles 3X3 Basketball Championship is primarily funded by the International Basketball Federation (IBF) and managed by the National Federation of the host country.

At the 2017 Championship in St Lucia, the Guyanese team of Jamal Gilkes, Stanton Rose, Jonathan Mangra and Timothy Thompson went down 8-9 in the final against Martinique.

Prior to the finals in 2017, Guyana had played undefeated in the tournament, where they had defeated Barbados (15-1), Curacao (15-2), Antigua and Barbuda (9-7), St Vincent and the Grenadines (12-5) and Aruba (15-4) in the round-robin and Guadeloupe (12-9) in the semi-finals.