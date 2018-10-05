Doctor counting lossess following break-in at Suddie Hospital

Police from “G” Division are currently investigating a burglary committed at the dwelling house of a doctor at the Suddie Public Hospital compound.

According to information reaching Guyana Chronicle, the 26-year-old medical personnel secured her home on October 5 around 23:00 hours.

The following morning around 03:45hrs she was awakened by a noise emanating from her bathroom. Upon investigating she discovered that five louver panes from a window was missing.She immediately raised an alarm and contacted the police.

The young woman later discovered that several items were missing. They include a laptop, a hard drive, a speaker, an Apple smartphone and a make-up bag with accessories.

Police are investigating the incident.(Indrawatttie Natram)