Clarke begins training for next competition after third-place finish in Barbados

MR GUYANA Kerwin Clarke began training for his next bodybuilding competition on Tuesday, days after battling to a third-place finish at the Darcy Beckles Bodybuilding Invitational Classic and Bikini and Body Fitness Championships in Barbados.

Last Saturday night’s competition proved bittersweet for the five-time Mr Guyana, given that he did improve from his previous showing seven years ago (his first career international competition), but he also felt that the result could have been different.

“I honestly had myself right there in the top two, but I can’t see myself as against the other competitors. When I am on stage, I am in my own zone.”

TOTAL PACKAGE

The former CAC gold medallist (2016) finished behind overall winner Wendel Setropawiro who hails from Suriname and Barbadian Kirk Alleyne in the competitive Invitational competition.

“I put together a total package that without a doubt I thought that it set me aside from the other competitors, but the judges went for the guys with more mass.”

Nevertheless, the 31-year-old said that the experience was great. “The judges’ decisions are final…I can be nothing else but thankful. It has been a great accomplishment, I don’t think there is any other Guyanese who has done this well at that particular show.”

Clarke, who trains at Space Gym, is now preparing for the Stage of Champions, which is scheduled for Georgetown in the first weekend of November.