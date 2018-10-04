Thieves raid Catholic Standard offices

Police are investigating a burglary at the building which houses the Catholic Standard as well as the Diocesan Youth Office and the Catholic Media at the corner of South Road and Wellington Streets in the city.
Reports are that the incident occurred on Thursday morning.The thieves reportedly gained entry to the building by prying open a door at the bottom flat of the building along South Road.
The intruders ransacked the Youth Office and stole a projector, two lap top computers, audio equipment and a number of smaller items , Catholic Media reported. They also raided other sections of the building where they took a microwave oven, a percolator and a number of plastic chairs.
The intruders were apparently in no hurry as they also cleared a refrigerator and a number of opened, unfinished drinks were left scattered around the room. Youth Co-coordinator Roxanne Douglas said the computers contained all of the information she works with , Catholic Media reported.
Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact the Catholic Media Office on telephone number 226-2192.