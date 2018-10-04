Prison officer arrested for ganja in N/A jail

A PRISON Officer attached to the New Amsterdam Prison is now in police custody in relation to his alleged involvement in the 1032 grams of suspected marijuana and 39 packs of cigarettes found in the prison over the weekend.

According to a release from the prisons, based on video evidence, the officer was seen in possession of the parcels that came over the prison fence. He then conspired with prisoners to secure same in the prison kitchen. A middle manager, acting on information received, caused a search to be conducted. The items were then discovered.

Acting Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, said that in a telephone interview with the officer, he admitted his involvement. “According to him, the items were to be delivered to a specific prisoner,” Samuels said. The officer has been handed over to the police, along with the items.

Last Saturday, police said that during a four-hour Joint Services search operation, nine cellular phones, a number of cell phone chargers, several SIM cards, 220 grammes of cannabis and a quantity of wire, razor blades and lighters were uncovered at the New Amsterdam Prison.