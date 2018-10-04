Police, Pouderoyen to battle for Limacol title

IN a battle to the finish tonight, Police FC will take on Pouderoyen in the final of the third Limacol-sponsored tournament at the Ministry of Education ground.

The two teams were the standout performers after the round-robin phase of the competition as they set up a mouth-watering feature event later this evening.

Police will call on their experience in the side to ensure their trophy cabinet gets one more piece of silverware at the end of the night.

Pouderoyen, on the other hand, will have to rely on their youth and talent was they chase the 2018 trophy.

During the semi-final stage, it was Santos FC who were favourites against the West Demerara unit.

The game got off to a tense start and the tension grew as time moved on. At the end of the first half, there was nothing to separate the two teams which made the resumption of the second half even more eagerly anticipated.

Amaniki Buntin’s 81st minute strike was enough to finally settle those tense nerves on one side of the field and send the other into a desperate drive to find the equaliser.

However, that was not to be, as the West Demerara side emerged victorious.

The second game of the evening was almost a carbon copy with Police going up against Riddim Squad but the result being a 1-0 in favour of the Georgetown side.

Both sides played through the first half of the game without scoring before Anthio Wallace scored ten minutes into the second half.

Meanwhile tonight’s third-place playoff will feature Santos FC and Riddim Squad from 19:00hrs.