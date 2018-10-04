Natya Veda was a success!

ORGANISERS of Natya Veda, the first cultural show put on by the local Indian Dance Group,Jewan Ka Nritya (JKN), was a success! With a responsive turnout, beautiful costumes, dreamy backdrop and sets, expressive drama and dance pieces, the organisers declared that their audience certainly enjoyed every aspect of the show. “There were moments when [the audience] cried and other times there was intense suspense and thrills. The entertainment started from before patrons entered the doorways. They Feel The Beat Tassa Troupe engaged patrons, some even danced to some beats,” lead Director Roshini Persaud Nee Boodhoo said.

Persaud explained that the show, which depicted the Hindu story of Ramayana, targeted various relationships between parents and children, husband and wife and siblings. “It teaches duties before emotions, loyalty, compassion and humility. The audience was intrigued by the fighting scenes… The most emotional scene was that which evoked feelings of love, devotion and commitment; when Sita and Ram expressed love for each other,” she said.

The most commendable feedback they received, she said, was about the flow of the show. “The music never stopped. The lights we’re cued and used as transitions to take stage props on and off. The backdrops were switching and flowing as the bridge music played. It was as if a movie was happening in real time; nonstop film rolling. Sincerest gratitude is extended to the National Cultural Centre Technical Staff for working on their toes all night to ensure the production flowed as was envisioned,” Persaud said.

She stated that the team worked hard to ensure the show was well organised and executed. She added that the dance pieces also included diversity in the form of contemporary and African dance styles.

Persaud said that the African piece was requested for an encore and that it was fulfilling to see an Indian dance group execute African tribal moves with technique and skills. Diversity is always the bigger picture, she explained. “The JKN Dancers and I always promote diversity; this is how we set ourselves apart. We try to express qualities that can be emulated when it comes to the arts and diversity. The JKN dancers are an irreplaceable family of dancers. They are never afraid to try new things or take on a challenge. They are committed, passionate and humble in their overall disposition. They are taught to be kind, respectful, humble and disciplined in all they set out to do,” she said.

Persaud expressed thanks to the sponsors and partners of the event, including Little India Jairam and Sons, GO, Impressions, John Lewis Styles, Sissons Paint, Dell Ice, Crystal Ice House Co., Rainbow Signs, Lotus Mall Parika and Roshini’s Rocking Recipes.

If all works well, Persaud said that she aims to make the event an annual one.