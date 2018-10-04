Miner in court for alleged fraud

A MINER was on Wednesday charged with alleged fraud when he appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The charge alleged that on September 17, 2018 at Central Immigration Office, Cliff Ryan Jacob made a false statement and signed saying he is Joseph Troy Gomes knowing same to be false.

The 27-year-old man who is a father of one, and resides at 264 Loo Creek Linden Highway denied the charge that was read out to him in court by the magistrate. He was represented by Aattorney Paul Fung –A Fat who made a bail application.

The police prosecutor had no objection to bail. According to the police facts, on the day in question about 09:20hrs the defendant went to the passport office with a complete passport form and with a birth certificate but upon looking through the document the immigration officer saw that the information was not legible. Bail was granted in sum of $25,000 by Magistrate Azore and the matter was adjourned to October 27, 2018.