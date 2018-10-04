Dexter Todd appointed special prosecutor for hotelier murder case

ONE week after the chambers of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) instituted a murder charge against Subryanville Hotel Owner, Erwin Bacchus for the murder of his neighbour, Jason De Florimonte the DPP on Wednesday again moved to assign a special prosecutor to deal with the matter.

Attorney Dexter Todd will be prosecuting the matter since the relatives of deceased have been dissatisfied with the Police Force’s pace of investigation and criminal proceedings and had complained to the Police Complaints Authority and Crime Chief.

On Wednesday when the matter was called before Magistrate Judy Latchman for the commencement of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) Todd told the Magistrate that he needed more time to review the files and get a clearer understanding on the statements.

As such magistrate Latchman set October 10, 2018 for commencement of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI). Bacchus, 45, was initially charged with manslaughter, but on the advice of the DPP he is now charged with murder. Bacchus was arraigned before Magistrate Latchman and was not required to plea to the capital offence, which alleges that on August 4, 2018 at Subryanville, he murdered De Florimonte, 30. He was represented by attorneys-at-law Nigel Hughes and Glenn Hanoman and remanded to prison. According to reports, on the day in question at about 01:30 hrs, De Florimonte had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend in front of the hotel when Bacchus’s handyman, who was standing at the hotel’s gate, intervened.

In the ensuing exchange between the two men, the handyman reportedly ran into the hotel with De Florimonte in hot pursuit, whereupon Bacchus, a licensed firearm holder who was on the premises at the time, shot him dead.