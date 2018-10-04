Commander Brutus steps up the pace

– following three fatal accidents in ‘C’ Division

COMMANDER of ‘C’ Division, Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus, has taken swift action to improve traffic management in his division, following three accidents in the past two weeks which have resulted in deaths and injuries.

According to Brutus, ranks serving the Traffic Department have been increased as an immediate and long-term measure to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities.

The ranks, he said, will be conducting random stops on motorists to check their alcohol- consumption levels, as they leave night spots in the division. Once they are found to be driving under the influence, they will be charged and placed before the courts.

Police patrols in the division will also increase, notably in busy areas.

Currently, two females who were involved in separate accidents in ‘C’ Division are in hospital, while four families are mourning the loss of loved ones who died in accidents recently.

On September 13, Sunil Sooknandan, Six, of the Ogle Seawall, died on the spot when a car driven by a female collided with a bicycle he and his sister were on as they were attempting to cross the public road.

Sunil’s sister, Denesha Sooknandan, 17, who was admitted to hospital in critical condition, is recovering.

Last Friday, the division recorded yet another crash which initially claimed the life of a young man, who had just left a drinking spot where he was celebrating his 25th birthday. The driver involved in the crash also succumbed the following day.

And early last Saturday morning, Cyon Caunders, 40, a clothes vendor had his head crushed by a truck along the East Coast Highway Expansion Project.

Caunders, of Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, was walking along the Good Hope Public Road when he was struck down by the truck.