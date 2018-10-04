APNU eyes Corriverton

…President tells residents declining population is a no-confidence vote in PPP

PRESIDENT David Granger told residents of Corriverton on Wednesday that they should give the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) a chance to lead their municipality, highlighting that the township should have been further than it is and that its declining population is a vote of no-confidence in the PPP, which has control of the municipality.

Speaking to a packed audience at the Corriverton Primary School in one of his many community meetings countrywide, the President stressed the role Local Government Elections (LGEs) play and the importance of putting the right persons to lead. “It’s a constitutional right, it’s an entitlement, it’s not a favour as the PPP would like you to feel, you are entitled to it…Local Government Elections are the pathway to democracy. ”

Local Government Elections are slated for November 12. He told residents that the APNU is the only political party that is serious about LGEs and his government has made it possible a mere 10 months after ascending to power and will give residents the opportunity a second time come next month. His Excellency highlighted the potential of the town, given its location to Suriname, especially in the area of trading and the importance of putting the right political party to lead.

“Last month, Corriverton celebrated its 48th anniversary as a town on the 17th September, ask yourselves if you have made the progress in the 48 years that you and your children deserve and when you answer that question, if you want to get better in the next 48 years under an APNU municipal council. That is what you are aiming at; you are aiming at a good life for all the residents of Corriverton. ”This is an important town, because in all of CARICOM, the only two states that touch each other are Suriname and Guyana; and in a way Corriverton is a frontline town, because you have the face of Guyana to Suriname; you are the commercial capital where all the trading takes place. Tt shows the vibrancy and potential of this town and the power and implications of this region.”

He continued that under the PNC’s leadership in 1982, there were some 152,000 people in Region Six, but the population has been reduced to 104,000 and still continues to decline, as it is a vote of no- confidence of the PPP leading the administration of the region. “This should be the town to lead other towns with business and commerce; you have all the opportunities to make this town a commercial powerhouse; you have all the resources to become a prosperous and successful town, but what is holding you back is a weak municipal administration and we have to change that.”

The President implored the residents to spread the word that they have the power to change the township and not allow one person to decide what is good for them. He highlighted some of the developments his administration has made to the township, despite not being in charge and urged them to think for themselves how much more they can do if they are in control of the town.

Sugar Reform

Meanwhile, the President while addressing the gathering, also touched on the sugar industry and explained that it is being reformed and not destroyed. He explained that the decision taken was a difficult one, but not one that he regrets. He continued that sugar is being produced at 67 cents per pound and sold at a price lower than that makes no sense and promised to fulfil the promise of paying the severance before the end of the year. “We are not abandoning the sugar industry, we are not abandoning the sugar workers, we promised them severance pay in two parts the first part in the first half of the year and the second part in the second half of the year. I promised you that before the second half of the year you will receive the rest of your severance. We made promises and we will fulfil them, but the sugar industry is being reformed, it is not being destroyed. We realised we could not continue to run seven inefficient estates, so we decided to run three efficient estates… this is possible, this is desirable; we want to save jobs, we want to save estates, but this is a difficult pill to swallow, rather than allowing the whole industry to go down, we decided to shut down four estates and leave three estates,” the Guyanese leader said.

He called on Corriverton to play a role by becoming an economic hub and urged residents to think outside of the box by putting the right people to lead — irrespective of political affiliation– to help make that possible. He wrapped up by pledging to ensure that LGEs are held whenever it is due, as along as he remains President. He also fielded questions from the residents regarding infrastructural developments, culture, agriculture and crime among others and addressed each to the satisfaction of all.