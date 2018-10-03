Woman in court for ganja trafficking

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman was on Tuesday remanded to prison after it was alleged that she trafficked over one pound of marijuana.

Else Ingra Valiancy appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied the charge, which alleged that on September 29, 2018 at the Bartica Police Station in the Essequibo River, she had in her possession 489.9 grams of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman who resides at 67 Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, was unrepresented. Police prosecutor Simone Payne objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence.

According to the facts of the case, on the day in question at about 16:48 hrs, two police constables were on duty at the Bartica Stelling when they saw the defendant acting in a suspicious manner. They proceeded to conduct a search on her person during which the drugs were found wrapped in a black bag.

Bail was refused by the chief magistrate and Valiancy was remanded to prison until October 17, 2018.