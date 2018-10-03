Venezuelan refugee charged for stabbing man

A FIFTY-year-old Venezuelan man, who allegedly stabbed another man with a knife, was on Tuesday arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a wounding charge.

It is alleged that on September 27, 2018 at North West District, Alpidia Gozman unlawfully and maliciously wounded Jose Dia with intent to disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm.

The man was not required to plead to the indictable charge. According to the facts of the case, the virtual complaint and the defendant are known to each other. On the day in question, the defendant and virtual complainant were involved in an argument when the defendant armed himself with a knife and allegedly stabbed the virtual complainant about his body. Dia was rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital.

Gozman was remanded to prison by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and he is expected to make his next court appearance on November 19, 2018 at the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.