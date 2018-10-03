Teenagers rob MoTP accountant

TWO teenagers from the community of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) were arrested and placed into police custody on Monday evening after they carried out an assault and robbery on a Ministry of the Presidency(MoTP) accountant.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that the about 19:30hrs on Monday, Shaka Charles Jefford, 35, who resides at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, was robbed of a shoulder bag, a note book, a purse and one Samsung mobile phone.

The total value of the items is $200,000, according to police sources.

The incident happened on Second Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme, and during the process of the robbery, the accountant was assaulted by the teenagers who dealt her several kicks and cuffs about her body.

After the woman was robbed, she raised an alarm and residents of the area responded. They managed to capture the two bandits and handed them over to the police.

The teenage robbers reportedly rode up behind the victim, carried out the attack and then relieved the woman of the listed items. The items which the teens took from the woman were recovered on their person.

The woman was subsequently taken for medical attention.

It has been reported that young men from the Grove community, Samatta Point included, are in the habit of going over to Diamond and other communities where they would rob unsuspecting persons.