Low levels of mercury detected at buildings near GGMC

THE United States Department of Health and Human Services of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reportedly detected very low levels of mercury within the compounds of Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the Ministry of Public Health and the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT).

“The team said that almost all of the readings taken throughout the GGMC, MOPH and GTT compounds were below the analytical limit of detection. They confirmed also that while a few areas had detectable results, no area exceeded the lowest applicable 8-hour time weighted average occupational exposure limit of 0.025 mg/m3. In other words, what is considered safe and acceptable,” the Natural Resources Ministry and the Guyana Gold Board said in a joint statement on Monday.

The technical team from the US State Department’s Health and Human Services of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted testing in at the key locations following a request by the Natural Resources Ministry to the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation Guyana Office for further technical support.

The visit was facilitated through ongoing collaboration with the PAHO/WHO Guyana Country Office and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) following reports.

The visit was conducted from September 11 to 14, 2018, and according to a release, issued by the Guyana Gold Board, a preliminary summary of the team’s findings and recommendations have been submitted to the Ministry.

The team consisted of two engineers: Duane R. Hammond MS, PE and Kevin H. Dunn Sc. D., CIH from the Engineering and Physical Hazards Branch, Division of Field Studies and Engineering.

Dr. Dunn and Captain Hammond observed gold burning and smelting operations at the Guyana Gold Board’s temporary location on Crown Street, and spoke with employees and managers, as well as the contractor. According to the state agencies, the team used a top-of-the-line and highly recognised reading instrument to evaluate mercury vapour concentrations

“We collected 80 direct reading measurements for mercury [vapour] in the burning room during and after burns (six burns total) at the GGB. We found none of the reading measurements were above the NIOSH ceiling limit of 0.1 mg/m3 [NIOSH 2018],” the Ministry and GGB quoted the team as saying.

The team of experts defined a ceiling limit in the report as, “a level that should never be exceeded at any time during a shift.” Very specifically, the report noted that, “Measurement results ranged from 0.000-00.41 mg/m3,” which indicates that the area as safe and healthy.

The team has advised that GGB installs an air velocity monitoring device; monitor mercury vapour concentrations in the burn room and waiting areas during burning on a daily basis.

It has also recommended that the Gold Board develop standard operating procedures to incorporate mercury monitoring as part of the daily systems evaluation; ensure adherence to procedures; and maintain the facilities following a strict regime of oversight.

“The Guyana Gold Board already has some pieces of equipment (including the j405 device mentioned in the preliminary summary), procedures in place and training underway. Management will endeavour to ensure that we implement fully and early all the recommendations made,” the Gold Board said.

During the visit the team met with Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence and Minister with responsibility for Labour, Keith Scott as well as representatives from the Guyana Gold Board and local PAHO/WHO representatives.