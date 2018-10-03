KGM and R. Kissoon join Ignite sponsorship team

KGM Security and R. Kissoon are the latest two companies to confirm their support for the upcoming Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s (GMRSC) ‘Ignite’.

The event, which is also set to be the canvas for the final round of the Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC), is billed for November 10 and 11.

CEO of KGM, Ravin Alphonso, in a statement thanked the GMRSC for giving him the opportunity to support the rapidly improving sport.

GMRSC president Rameez Mohamed, confessed his pleasure with the support that the motor racing body has been receiving from the corporate community, while noting that KGM security firm and R. Kissoon Contracting Services are the lastest companies to confirm their support.

“We are happy to have KGM and R. Kissoon on board with the Ignite race meet next month. We (the GMRSC) know that this is a big step for these two companies and we are pleased to join motorsports in Guyana,” Mohamed noted.

“We foresee the new partnerships taking the sport to new levels and we want to thank the management of both businesses for putting their faith in us,” Mohamed continued.

Meanwhile the final leg of the CMRC is expected to see competition from Trinidad, Barbados, Jamaica, the United States and Canada as well as Europe.

Apart from the regular groups 1 through 4 and Superstock championship, the first-ever Radical Caribbean Championship featuring the SR3s is expected to culminate at the South Dakota Circuit as well.

The club is expected to launch the event within days with just over a month remaining with ticket prices confirmed at $2 500 for adults and $1 000 for children.