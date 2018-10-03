Essequibo child rapist gets life

DAVID Alexander, 34, was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl who was left in his care back in 2015. The sentence was handed down by Justice Jo-Ann Barlow.

Alexander pleaded guilty to the indictment read before the court by State Prosecutor Abbigail Gibbs, which stated that on February 24th 2015, in the county of Essequibo, the convict engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

“Guilty with explanation…” the accused said, attempting to justify his actions, but was dismissed immediately by the judge. His attorney, Clyde Forde, shared that on the day in question, the accused was drinking most of the day and lacked understanding of what really occurred. “He was just 31 at that time”, Forde said, “living with his brother and has no previous convictions.” Forde went on to give his mitigating factors, adding that his client saved the court much judicial time and pleaded with the judge to consider the factors and exercise justice with mercy.

Alexander told the court he is very sorry for what happened and shared that he has four children and has already served three years imprisonment. The judge, however, said that Alexander’s action is one the worst of its kind.

The victim’s impact statement read by Childcare and Protection Officer, Ira Ali, stated that she felt hurt, sad and afraid. She wanted him to stop but was afraid that he would kill her, and that sometimes she still remembers what he did to her and would get so terrified

According to Justice Barlow, “in this case there is no mitigating circumstance because of the damage done. She stated that when consuming alcohol, a man must remain in control of his faculties and that is no excuse for causing damage, especially to that of an eight-year-old. The injuries were so severe that hospitalisation and surgery were necessary.

The judge then proceeded to sentence Alexander to the maximum sentence of life imprisonment, adding, that while in prison, the convict should be exposed to counselling sessions, classes for alcohol problems and use his time to reflect on what he had done.