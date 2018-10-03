Drivers in Middle St. crash charged

THE two drivers whose vehicles collided at the intersection of Carmichael and Middle Street on Sunday, thereby causing the death of an East Ruimveldt man, were on Monday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Twenty-five-year-old Deon Jerrick who resides at 169 Alexander Village, appeared before City Magistrate Marissa Mittelholzer and pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on September 30, 2018 at the corner of Middle and Carmichael Streets, he drove motor vehicle PMM 528 while being under the influence of alcohol. Police prosecutor, Inspector Layne made no objection to bail but requested that the accused lodge his passport. He was released on $15,000 bail for that charge.

Jerrick was also charged for having heavily tinted windscreens and was released on $20,000 bail. He is expected to make his next court appearance in relation to this charge on November 14, 2018.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old Kieran Deodat who resides at Bath Settlement,West Coast Berbice, also appeared before Magistrate Mittelholzer and pleaded not guilty to the charge. It is alleged that on the same day, at corner of Middle and Carmichael Streets, he drove motor vehicle PRR 4249 while being under the influence of alcohol. The court was told that Deodat’s blood alcohol level was 42 micrograms and Jerick’s 40 micrograms, while the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The sales representative, who is currently employed at DDL, was represented by attorney Bernard Da Silva. Police Prosecutor, Inspector Layne made no objection to bail but asked that the accused lodge his passport. Magistrate Mittelholzer released Deodat on $20,000 and adjourned the matter to November 14, 2018.

However, Deodat was slapped with the causing death charge after he appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore. The charge alleged that on the same day and at the same location he drove motor vehicle PRR 4249 causing the death of Jason Marques. He denied the charge.

Attorney Da Silva made a bail application which was granted and Deodat was released on $350,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to October 11, 2018.

According to reports, the accident which occurred around 01:50 hours was as a result of a collision between a Toyota pick-up PMM528 which was heading in an easterly direction on Middle Street, and motor car, PRR 4249. The motor car which was driven by Deodat was proceeding north along Carmichael Street, and on the western carriageway.

Both Marques and Fairbian were in the pick-up which was being driven at by Deon Jerrick.

The reports further stated that the motor car failed to stop, and as a result of the collision, the pick-up toppled. Public-spirited citizens took the occupants out of the vehicles in an unconscious state and they were transported to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Marques died while receiving treatment for his injuries, while Fairbian was admitted and his condition is listed as critical. Breathalyser tests that were conducted on both drivers who escaped unhurt, found the level to be above the prescribed limit.