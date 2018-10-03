Do something about expired goods on the market

Dear Editor,

MORE than once I have written about local produce, mainly vegetables and fruits, being laced with toxic chemicals; and before the time frame for these chemicals to finish their process they are available on the markets.

As a result, they are purchased and unfortunately for some people, they suffer from that deliberate act. Some get serious bouts of diarrhoea, vomiting or headache. Other people also pen their concerns about this dastardly act, but to date, no action has been taken to curb this careless behaviour.

I am wondering if the current minister of agriculture will enact some sort of regulation to monitor the farmers and their methods of applying the chemicals to their produce, and allowing the time frame for the chemicals to properly get out of the produce. Editor, periodically we would hear about successful raids being carried out by joint agencies to address the various expired food items that are being imported by unscrupulous businessmen/importers, whose only intention is to accumulate huge interest because, once the expiry date is close, the distributors/manufacturers would sell it cheaper to cut their losses. Now the local markets are being flooded with expired edibles, mainly confectionery. Apart from that, there are many bottled and canned products that are expired and are easily available countrywide and mainly targeted schools, because the children are not aware of the dangers from using expired products or conscious enough to check for expiry dates. In addition, there are products selling that do not have any manufactured date or expiration date, and also there are products without any English writing to tell you what you are eating or drinking, or what are the contents used. Over the weekend, I have personally inspected a popular soft drink and no date can be found anywhere on the bottle or cap.

Editor, only recently I was communicating with one of the best reporters in this country and I was telling him about my concern with expiry dates being erased and new dates stamped, and he informed me that many big local companies are involved in that unscrupulous act; why they are not exposing them is another story. My assumption is that many are scared for their lives or jobs should they choose to expose these persons. With the promises arising from oil, we are seeing an influx of people showing an interest in Guyana and many venturing here with their families. Is it possible for those responsible to be more vigilant and properly do what they are being paid to do, that people could see we are not an embarrassing country that live on expired products; or will they wait until the profits from the oil start coming in before acting?

Regards,

Sahadeo Bates