BCB begins distribution of raincoats to groundsmen in Berbice

GROUNDSMEN across Berbice would now be in a better position to prepare venues across the Ancient County as the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) last Sunday started the distribution of raincoats to clubs.

The BCB had received 40 raincoats from Bonny Singh, Managing Director of The Hardware Depot, valued $100 000.

President of the BCB, Hilbert Foster, stated that under his leadership, the BCB is fully committed to assisting clubs as much as possible to fulfil their mandates. The donation of the raincoats followed similar donations of $1.3M worth of cricket balls and $2M worth of cricket gear, stumps and scorebooks.

The BCB president also stated that every effort is being made to obtain some proper pitch covers that would be used by the board across the county.

Foster stated that all Berbicians should be pleased at the current status of the game in the county and he urged all clubs to dedicate themselves to lifting their standard even higher.

Cricket, Foster stated, is being played at every level, while numerous developmental programmes have been put in place to assist the younger generation of players to develop quickly. Clubs were urged to use the raincoats for the intended purpose and not for personal use.

Representatives of the six clubs expressed gratitude to the BCB and The Hardware Depot for the donation and hailed the outstanding work of the board over the last seven months.