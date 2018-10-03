Ansa McAl joins GUYOIL league sponsorship

BEVERAGE giant Ansa McAl yesterday joined forces with the GUYOIL School Football League set to begin shortly.

During a brief ceremony at the company’s Beterverwagting office, Petra Organisation, through Representative Mark Alleyne, contended that they are happy for the support of the company.

“We are always grateful to companies that are looking to support the youths,” Alleyne added.

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Manager Errol Nelson added that the company has always been investing in football.

“We have been supporting football from the grassroots all the way to the development and even at the senior level,” Nelson added.

The company will sponsor the tournament under the LASCO brand with the iCool Water and LYRIX products and the Smalta Brand.

The tournament begins on Sunday at the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue.

From 11:30hrs Annandale will take on Vergenoegen while in game two, Uitvlugt and Wismar Christianburg battle from 13:15hrs. Friendship and Marian Academy face off from 15:00hrs in game three while Queen’s College and Queenstown meet at 16:45hrs.

Matches continue on Monday with Bishops’ taking on St Rose’s and Dolphin playing Lodge Secondary.