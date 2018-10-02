What does a promised gift from Horizons has to do with a swift end to sexual assaults?

Dear Editor,

I READ a letter to the Editor in the Guyana Chronicle titled: “Linden Mayor stands against sexual abuse”, and felt an agony of betrayal for the victims. The mayor clearly is out of her league as a mayor, out of her league as a voice for the victims, and out of her league as one who can speak with authority and conviction on such issues.

Isn’t this the same mayor who was accused of attempting to sweep another sexual abuse issue under the carpet in March 2018? Whereby, it was alleged that her instructions to victims in that matter sent a frenzy across Linden and, resulted in a pageant being cancelled? YES. Also, why only now, is it because she is back from her jetting and has nothing productive to do?

Editor, please take a closer look at the October 1, 2018 Letter to the Editor as appeared in the Guyana Chronicle, notice the headline only attracts attention as a person against sex abuse but quickly switches to watering down the ill to claim Linden’s economic state as a bigger issue. Is the mayor hypocritically trying to divert attention to that social ill here, or is she trying to justify the gallivanting of herself and deputy mayor recently in the USA? How could that NO and STOP from defenseless victims at the hands of some cruel bastards, be muted by the head of the town and a woman for that matter of fact?

What does a promised gift from Horizons, and her trips and fund raisers have to do with a swift end to sexual assaults in the mining town? Trips that I’m sure cost the council the much needed cash she recently claimed they don’t have, and more so, trips which could have been avoided by simple emails.

The same time she took to write a letter to fake her concerns when she was clearly trying to validate her overseas date in Georgia, New Jersey, etc, is on average the same time she could have used to communicate with the people in the USA. The Horizons project was initiated by the last mayor without travelling overseas, as we all read before in the press and across social media.

This mayor travelled more than the last mayor in a few months in office and, still has nothing significant to say she has done for the community. We want to see her active participation in community building instead of gallivanting around the place in showmanship. My simple advice to Arrindell will be to put her house in order before she invites guests. Be a leader in action, not just in talks. Linden needs an end to sexual abuse, a better economy, less frequent flyers and a new mayor for Christmas.

Regards,

Garth Nelson

Concerned Lindener