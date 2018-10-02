UN resolution calls for release of all Baha’is detained in Yemen

Dear Editor,

A UNITED Nations resolution has called for the immediate release of all Baha’is detained in Yemen due to their religious beliefs and to cease any harassment they are subjected to.

The passing of the resolution by members of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday, September 28, comes amid false and religiously motivated accusations of espionage and apostasy brought against more than 20 Baha’is in Yemen. The charges led to international condemnation by various governments and international human rights organisations, and were widely covered by the media.

The text of the resolution further calls upon parties to ‘cease the issuance of arrest warrants against them [Baha’is], and to cease the harassment to which they are subjected’ and expresses concern regarding ‘allegations of violations of international humanitarian law, and of violations and abuses of human rights law’ including, ‘severe restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, including for minorities, such as members of the Baha’i faith…”

“The Baha’i International Community strongly welcomes the adoption of a resolution by the United Nations calling for the immediate release of detained Baha’is and the end of harassment against members of the community,” said Diane Alai, representative of the Baha’i International Community to the United Nations. “We have every reason to be concerned about the safety of the Baha’i community in Yemen, whose members have been maliciously and falsely charged amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country. We are heartened to see the international community taking steps to condemn these baseless actions.” In 2016, over 60 women, men and children participating in an educational gathering organised by Baha’is were arrested as part of a mass crackdown on the religious community.

Hamed Bin Haydara, a member of the Yemeni Baha’i Community, detained since 2013, was sentenced to public execution for his faith earlier this year and now is one of six Baha’is imprisoned in the country for practicing their faith. Following a protracted court case and a cruel four years of imprisonment, a final court hearing was held while the defendant was prevented from attending, and was handed the death sentence. In a televised speech broadcast to a wide audience within and outside of Yemen, the leader of the Houthis, Abdel Malik al Houthi vehemently vilified and denounced the Baha’i faith, that further intensifyingthe ongoing persecution of the Baha’is in that country.

Regards,

Rooplall Dudhnath