Miner dies in Issano pit cave in

….Ministry of Natural Resources orders probe

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman has ordered an immediate enforcement operation to be conducted jointly by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Ministry’s Compliance Division’s Corp of Wardens in the mining areas where there has been an increase in legal and illegal mining activities and accidents.

This follows the death of Lennox Douglas, 33, of Canvas City Wismar, Linden who died after the pit he was working in caved in on Monday night.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources takes note of the most recent mining tragedy which occurred last evening at Issano Backdam, Region Seven,” the ministry stated in a release on Tuesday. The ministry said the two agencies are expected to provide a report upon completion of the operation.

The entity also extended condolences to the relatives of Douglas.

The incident on Monday night occurred less than a month after two other mining related deaths at Mowasi Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro. A resident of Aishalton and another man , identified as Deon Sproston of Matthew’s Ridge , North West District died in that incident.