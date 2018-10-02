Gov’t taking matters in hand

– to arrest sudden spike in cancer-related deaths

IT may not be the kind of news one was expecting to hear, but according to Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, it’s not the end of the world either, as the government has no intention of taking things lying down.

The subject at issue is the announcement Monday that not only is cancer again on the rise here after being in remission for a number of years, but that what is even more alarming is that it is now rated as the fifth leading cause of death among our womenfolk.

“Over the past years, death and disabilities resulting from cancer-related illnesses were not very significant,” Dr Cummings said.

“Unfortunately for us as a country, the data shows that cancers are slowly moving up the table to sit as the fifth leading cause of death in Guyana,” she told invitees to the launch of Cancer Awareness Month 2018 at the Ministry of Health.

Even more perplexing, she said, is the fact that no one seems able to put a finger on why this is happening.

“We live in a country where treatment and screening for cancers are somewhat limited, but this limitation does not necessarily explain the rise in the tolls,” she said.

Blaming the sudden spike in part on the influx of the fast food industry, lack of physical exercise, tobacco and alcohol use, and irresponsible sexual behaviour, Dr Cummings said the good news, however, is that this new trend we’re seeing can be easily reversed, by addressing it on all possible fronts.

She said that the government, through the ministry of Public Health, has already begun to explore and implement numerous activities to arrest the situation, from appropriately staffing the Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases Unit; the allotment of adequate budgetary resources to the cause; training health professionals in the area of oncology; the forging of public-private partnerships with non-governmental and nonprofit organisations; research and surveys; the establishment of an oncology unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation; and making available, free of cost, robust screening and preventative methods.

She also noted that the fight against cancer has been taken to a different battlefield through Policies, Legislations and Regulations such as the Tobacco Control Act 2017, which protects the population against second and third-hand smoking by allowing for a 100% smoke-free public spaces, graphic health warnings on tobacco product packaging and ultimately the total ban on tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship.

As PAHO-WHO’s Dr. William Adu-Krow observed:

“Cancer spares no one: It touches the rich and poor; young and old; men, women and children.

“The rise in cancer incidents and the disproportional high mortality rate continue to impact the well-being of families, and place a substantial demand on health systems and services, and hamper human, social and economic development.

But all is not lost, he said. “Breast cancer can be detected early and treated effectively; this is the message PAHO-WHO is promoting. When breast cancer is detected early, and if adequate diagnosis and treatment are available, there is a good chance that breast cancer can be cured.”

The bad news, however, is that, “if detected later, curative treatment is often no longer an option.”

He urged that all stakeholders, including civil society, collaborate for the development and implementation of evidence-based policies, guidelines and protocols, as well as capacity building for healthcare providers to prevent and control all types of cancer, not only breast cancer.

“There is a need,” he said, “to strengthen health promotion and health education efforts aimed at improving awareness and understanding among women about the importance of screening and early detection for breast cancer, and not to postpone seeking care in the presence of signs or symptoms.”

Also speaking at the event was General Manager of the Guyana Cancer Institute, Ms Fiona Legall, who noted that her agency has been providing screening for underprivileged woman who cannot afford it and also conducts cancer talks with various corporate entities.

Minister Cummings during the opening ceremony noted that it is important and critical to start this month of activities which is held under the theme “I Have Hope” is to highlight the importance of the prevention of Cancers of all kind.