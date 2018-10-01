Cash crop farmer found with illegal gun, ammunition

A 63-year-old cash crop farmer from Berbice is now in police custody after being found with an illegal firearm and ammunition.

The Guyana Police Force in a statement, said an intelligence-led operation led to the discovery of the illegal firearm and ammunition and subsequent arrest of the farmer on Sunday. “At about 13:30hrs acting on information,the police went to the home of a 63-year-old cash crop farmer of #68 Village Corentyne, Berbice, conducted a search and found an unlicensed single-barrel shotgun and 16 live cartridges,” the police explained.

The suspect is being processed for court.