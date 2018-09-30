‘Miracle homes’ at Mainstay/Whyaka

Residents become first-time homeowners

By Indrawattie Natram

LIVING in your own home is a dream for many especially when, most times, persons may be living under one roof with an extended family for reasons beyond their control. Renting is another burden that many families are facing especially in the city and hinterland areas.

For many persons, it takes years to own a home but for 10 families living in Mainstay/Whyaka, Region Two, this dream came through when they became the beneficiaries of homes compliments of Food for the Poor Guyana Incorporated. The families described the venture as a pure “miracle” and a direct blessing from the Almighty. It was a dream fulfilled and many of the new homeowners have big plans for the upcoming Christmas season.

The Pepperpot Magazine caught up with a few of the new homeowners who shared their stories living in the Indigenous community of Mainstay/Whyaka. This farming community is located approximately 30 miles from the Anna Regina Public Road and can be accessed via roads. According to Toshao of the community, Milton Fredericks, housing is a challenge for the area and although there is lots of land available, families cannot afford to construct their own homes. Fredericks said that the majority of the population lives in cramped dwellings with their families and some are even renting. It is, however, his vision as newly elected Toshao, to transform the housing landscape in the community.

The 10 newly-constructed houses are fully equipped with indoor washroom facilities, solar panels, tables, chairs, a gas stove and beds.

A DREAM COME TRUE

For many of the beneficiaries, this is a dream come true and a new hope for them. For Simone Khandai she was praying for the day when she would be living within the comforts of her own home. “I used to pray every night before I go to bed. I wished that a day would come for my family to be under one roof. I was living with families and it was very hard,” the mother of seven related.

Twenty-five-year-old Quincy Pearson, a farmer from the community, related that he was living with his mother before he acquired the house. He said he and his wife, Naomi Fredericks, conduct farming to sustain their livelihood and provide for their three children.

Nobody was excited like Triston Gomes, who related that he will be living in comfort for the Christmas season. Gomes has plans to extend his home by putting in a veranda and also plant some trees around the environment. He said he could have not built a home on his own since he works for a meagre salary.

He was living with his mother-in-law before moving over to his newly acquired home.

Sharmaine Fredericks, a mother of three, said that she is very happy. “I can cook in my own kitchen now. I feel freer. The money I used to [pay as] rent will now be invested in my children’s education. I was waiting on this day a long time,” she said.

Chief Executive Officer for Food for the Poor Incorporated Guyana, Kent Vincent, said that

the humanitarian organisation is happy to provide the families with the homes.

So far, 40 families living in the Pomeroon-Supenaam Region were gifted with new homes for the year 2018. In the past, several housing projects were executed in the Onderneeming/Red Village, Siriki, Mashabo, Capoey and Mainstay areas. The CEO said the projects were funded by various owners from the United States of America (USA).

He said that constant follow-ups are also done on the families to ensure that they are coping and also if further help is needed, same is given. Vincent said that it is the joy of FFTP Inc to see families develop and live in comfort.