A passion for religion, leadership and community service – Ameera Hassan

SPREADING the word of God, taking a stand as a leader and being a philanthropist are some of the things 19-year-old, Ameera Hassan has started to do but, she does not intend on stopping there.

Hassan, who was baptised as a baby, has stuck to her religion and even started to teach it during her high school years.

In her early teenage years, Hassan migrated from Guyana to the United States of America where she fully realised her passion for religion and her potential. Although she is miles away, Hassan remains patriotic to Guyana.

“I taught Religious Education for all four years of high school at my parish. I was also an altar server and lectured at my church. I am very passionate about my religion because it allows me to see things from different perspectives,” she said.

Through the religious teachings, she has also learnt the importance of community service and how to love others just as she loves herself.

Many persons describe her as a people’s person because her interactions are often productive and interactive. Her charisma has even inspired her to be a leader.

Given her strong leadership skills she became the Student Body President in High School. Hassan eventually graduated high school and was the recipient of two scholarships.

She has utilised her opportunities and moved on to being a college student. Her vested interest in leadership continues, as she partakes in leadership classes and is even actively part of her college’s emerging leaders’ programme.

“According to a leadership assessment I took for my class, my top five leadership skills were competition, significance, deliberative, communication and activator respectively,” she said, adding that she intends on utilising those traits to be a professional businesswoman.

In five years, Hassan would be graduating college with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Management.

“It’s my vision to have my own business, as such I will be focusing on doing what’s necessary to achieve my vision…additionally, in five years and beyond I also intend to share my successes with the less fortunate,” Hassan said, adding that her homeland will also benefit.

Her father named her Ameera because Muslims believe that people live the meanings of their name.

“Ameera” is an Arabic name which mean princess, leader and rich woman. And she believes that she is definitely living the meaning her name.

A lot young people wish to lead a similar life, so her advice to them was to envision a goal and write out that goal.

“That should be your main goal. Then write a step by step list of things you will need to accomplish in order to achieve that main goal. Be prepared for obstacles and setbacks. After all, when I moved to NYC I had to repeat Eighth Grade (Second Form). Although a setback, I am proud of myself and my accomplishments thus far,” she said.

Hassan also believes that young people must involve a trusted adult in their journey, someone who could motivate you to keep going. Friends can do this as well, but at times they become envious.